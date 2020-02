Photo : YONHAP News

The head of the World Health Organization(WHO) has raised concerns about the spread of the new coronavirus among people who have not traveled to China.At a press briefing on Monday, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the detection of a small number of such infections could be the "spark that becomes a bigger fire."Adding that it's only a spark for now, the WHO chief stressed that the international body's objective remains focused on containment.He also called on countries around the world to "use the window of opportunity" to "prevent a bigger fire."Meanwhile, the WHO chief announced on Twitter that a team of international experts led by Dr. Bruce Aylward arrived in China to study the virus in cooperation with Chinese authorities.