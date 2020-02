Photo : YONHAP News

Samsung Electronics’ new foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Flip, has been released in South Korea.According to market insiders, the electronics giant and the nation’s three mobile service companies began selling the new smartphone on Friday, both online and in stores.Insiders assessed some 20-thousand units of the Galaxy Z Flip would hit shelves in the first week. That’s nearly ten times more than the company’s previous foldable, the Galaxy Fold.The Galaxy Z Flip costs around one-point-65 million won, relatively cheaper than its predecessor which was priced at over two million won.