Moon Urges Ministries to Deliver 'Clear Change' in Economy

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has ordered economy-related ministries to exert best efforts to revitalize the domestic economy, reminding them they have a major task this year to deliver clear change.Moon on Monday received briefings on key economic policies for 2020 from the Finance Ministry, the Trade, Industry and Energy Ministry, the Ministry of SMEs and Startups and the Financial Services Commission.During opening remarks, the president called on the agencies to build momentum and help revive economic activities hampered by the novel coronavirus outbreak.Moon recently visited a traditional marketplace and met with business figures in a bid to ease excessive virus fears and anxiety, and to minimize related fallout.The briefings at the presidential office, which were televised, were an extension of that effort.Moon also praised how the government, business sector and public came together to overcome economic challenges resulting from Japan's trade restrictions last year and requested government-wide efforts to prevent further spread of the coronavirus and knock-on effects.The president also called on the public to comply with personal hygiene practices while continuing normal daily activities.