Photo : YONHAP News

The "Boycott Japan" movement in South Korea appears to be continuing seven months after Japan tightened export restrictions on key high-tech materials on Seoul.According to data from the Korea Customs Service, the country's imports of consumer goods from Japan came to about 190 million US dollars, or 225-point-five billion won, in January, down 35-point-nine percent from a year earlier.The figure marks a sharp decrease although the country's overall imports slipped eight-point-nine percent on-year last month.According to the data submitted to Rep. Kim Chung-woo of the ruling Democratic Party, imports of Japanese beer plunged over 98 percent on-year to 126-thousand dollars in January.Imports of Japanese cars also plummeted about 70 percent on-year to around 22 million dollars last month.