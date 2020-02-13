'Parasite' Dominates Japan's Box Office After 4 Oscar Wins

Photo : YONHAP News

Director Bong Joon-ho's black comedy "Parasite" dominated Japan's box office over the past weekend.According to Japanese media outlets on Monday, "Parasite" topped box office sales, raking in some 370 million yen or four billion won in 276 movie theaters on Saturday and Sunday.After ranking fifth in ticket sales in Japan last month, "Parasite" rose to the top after winning four Oscars, including one for best picture, earlier this month.This is the first time that a South Korean film has topped ticket sales in Japan since the romance flick "A Moment to Remember" starring Jung Woo-sung and Son Ye-jin in 2005.Accumulated sales of "Parasite" totaled two-point-five billion yen or 26-point-eight billion won, the third-highest for a South Korean film after "A Moment to Remember" and “April Snow,” another romantic movie starring Son opposite Bae Yong-joon.Since debuting at Cannes Film Festival last May, "Parasite" has so far made profits of over 200 billion won around the world.