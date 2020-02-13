World's First Geostationary Environment Satellite Chollian-2B Enters Orbit

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: A geostationary environment-monitoring satellite made in South Korea was successfully launched from a space center in South America on Tuesday night, French Guiana Time. Authorities confirmed that the satellite has entered its designated orbit.Park Jong-hong has this report.Report:[Sound bite: countdown and launch of an Ariane 5 rocket (Feb. 18, 2020 / Guiana Space Center)]The Ariane-5 rocket carrying the Chollian-2B satellite lifted off from the space center in French Guiana Tuesday night at 7:18 p.m., local time.The South Korean Ministry of Science and ICT said that the launch was successful, noting that the world's first geostationary environment-monitoring satellite entered orbit.The three-point-four-ton satellite separated from the launch vehicle 31 minutes after liftoff and made its first contact with a ground station in Australia roughly about six minutes after that.The Chollian-2B will monitor the movement of fine dust and other air pollutants in the East Asian region while orbiting the Earth at a fixed position some 36-thousand kilometers above the equator.It was built by a consortium led by the Korea Aerospace Research Institute. The multipurpose satellite is equipped with the Geostationary Environmental Monitoring Spectrometer(GEMS), a system that is two to three years ahead of similar sensors being developed for space use by the United States and Europe.The Chollian-2B, a twin of the Chollian-2A satellite launched in December 2018, is designed to send real-time data on ocean conditions from October and atmospheric information from 2021.The information gathered will support accurate weather forecasts and make way for Seoul’s collaboration with other nations to reduce pollution in the region.Park Jong-hong KBS World Radio News