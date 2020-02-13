Gov't to Issue Tougher Real Estate Regulations on Thurs.

Photo : KBS

A new set of government measures aimed at taming the country's overheating real estate market will be announced on Thursday.The prospective anti-speculation policy, the 19th of its kind to be rolled out under the Moon Jae-in administration, will likely tighten regulations for cities in western and southern Gyeonggi Province that are witnessing a so-called "balloon effect.”Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki heralded new regulations while speaking to KBS on Monday. Housing prices in Suwon, Yongin and Seongnam rose notably after a series of real estate regulations in December cooled the heated housing market in Seoul.According to the Korea Appraisal Board, the average price of apartments in several districts in those Gyeonggi cities posted an increase of over one or two percent last week from a week earlier. The speculation is that some of the districts will be hit by toughened regulations regarding loan-to-value(LTV) and debt-to-income(DTI) ratios.