Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Economy

IMF Advises Loose Monetary Policy for S. Korea

Write: 2020-02-20 09:53:06Update: 2020-02-20 16:50:44

IMF Advises Loose Monetary Policy for S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

The International Monetary Fund(IMF) has called for cooperation in the international community in efforts to deal with the economic fallout of the novel coronavirus. 

The IMF made the call in its G20 Surveillance Note released on Wednesday ahead of the meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors this weekend in Saudi Arabia. 

The Washington-based lender said that global growth appears to be bottoming out but the projected recovery is fragile, warning that risks to the global economy remain "skewed to the downside." 

Citing the outbreak of the new coronavirus as one uncertainty for the global economy, the IMF said it is disrupting economic activity in China and will impact other countries in tourism, supply chain links and commodity prices. 

The IMF advised that in South Korea and some countries where inflation is low, loose monetary conditions need to be maintained until inflation is close to or above the target. It added that South Korea needs further monetary accommodation.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >