Survey: 98% of Small Businesses Suffer Sales Drop after Coronavirus Outbreak

Photo : YONHAP News

A survey has found that roughly 98 percent of small businesses in South Korea witnessed drops in sales after the outbreak of the novel coronavirus or COVID-19.The Korea Federation of Micro Enterprise conducted the survey on about one-thousand-80 self-owned and small businesses for a week starting last Thursday to find out the economic impact of the virus.The poll results showed that 97-point-six percent of the respondents said their sales have decreased after the outbreak.The figure is similar to the number shown in the previous survey conducted from February 4 to 10.The federation said that the poll results indicate government support measures did not help reduce damage on small businesses.As the reasons for the reduced sales, 57 percent cited postponements and cancellations of meetings, events and travel.