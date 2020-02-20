Moon Pledges Support for Quarantine, Economic Efforts

Photo : KBS News

President Moon Jae-in has made clear that efforts on the economic front cannot be neglected even as the country carries out emergency quarantine efforts amid a surge in coronavirus infections.His remark apparently expresses his resolve to minimize the economic impact of COVID-19.During a visit to a department store in Seoul's Yangcheon District on Friday, the president met with business sector officials and pledged to seek all necessary measures to revitalize the sluggish economy.Domestic demand in areas such as small-scale business, tourism, accommodations, performance and arts continue to take hits amid fallout from the virus outbreak while consumers tighten their purse strings.The spread of COVID-19 is taking a toll on all companies across the board, but small-scale firms and business owners in particular are bearing the brunt with many contemplating calling it quits and shutting down.