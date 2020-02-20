Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Politics

Moon Pledges Support for Quarantine, Economic Efforts

Write: 2020-02-21 18:24:46Update: 2020-02-21 18:51:10

Moon Pledges Support for Quarantine, Economic Efforts

Photo : KBS News

President Moon Jae-in has made clear that efforts on the economic front cannot be neglected even as the country carries out emergency quarantine efforts amid a surge in coronavirus infections.

His remark apparently expresses his resolve to minimize the economic impact of COVID-19.

During a visit to a department store in Seoul's Yangcheon District on Friday, the president met with business sector officials and pledged to seek all necessary measures to revitalize the sluggish economy.

Domestic demand in areas such as small-scale business, tourism, accommodations, performance and arts continue to take hits amid fallout from the virus outbreak while consumers tighten their purse strings.

The spread of COVID-19 is taking a toll on all companies across the board, but small-scale firms and business owners in particular are bearing the brunt with many contemplating calling it quits and shutting down.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >