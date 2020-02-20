KOSPI Opens Weak due to Mounting Coronavirus Concerns

The South Korean benchmark stock market has opened significantly down from Friday due to growing concerns over further spread of the novel coronavirus in the nation.As of 9:35 a.m. on Monday, the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) was being traded at two-thousand-111-point-88, down by 50-point-96 points, or two-point-36 percent, from Friday’s closing.Foreigners dumped over 200 billion won worth local shares more than they snapped up, while individual and institutional investors were net buyers.The tech-heavy KOSDAQ was being traded lower by 13-point-98 points, or two-point-09 percent, at 654-point-01.The number of those diagnosed with COVID-19 in South Korea has jumped by more than 550 since Friday afternoon to over 760 as of 9 a.m. on Monday while a total of seven confirmed patients here have died so far.