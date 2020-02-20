Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Economy

KOSPI Opens Weak due to Mounting Coronavirus Concerns

Write: 2020-02-24 09:50:58Update: 2020-02-24 11:05:44

KOSPI Opens Weak due to Mounting Coronavirus Concerns

The South Korean benchmark stock market has opened significantly down from Friday due to growing concerns over further spread of the novel coronavirus in the nation. 

As of 9:35 a.m. on Monday, the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) was being traded at two-thousand-111-point-88, down by 50-point-96 points, or two-point-36 percent, from Friday’s closing. 

Foreigners dumped over 200 billion won worth local shares more than they snapped up, while individual and institutional investors were net buyers. 

The tech-heavy KOSDAQ was being traded lower by 13-point-98 points, or two-point-09 percent, at 654-point-01.

The number of those diagnosed with COVID-19 in South Korea has jumped by more than 550 since Friday afternoon to over 760 as of 9 a.m. on Monday while a total of seven confirmed patients here have died so far.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >