Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Politics

Lawmakers Urge Moon to Consider Invoking Emergency Fiscal Order

Write: 2020-02-24 16:43:28Update: 2020-02-24 17:32:19

Lawmakers Urge Moon to Consider Invoking Emergency Fiscal Order

Photo : YONHAP News

Some lawmakers have urged President Moon Jae-in to consider invoking the Emergency Fiscal and Economic Order as the domestic economy is reeling from the coronavirus outbreak.

The South Korean Constitution states the president can activate this order at a time of natural disaster, a serious internal or external event or a financial crisis when urgent measures are necessary and there's no time to wait for parliament to assemble.

Under such conditions, the president can exercise the right to give legally valid orders for the necessary minimum fiscal and economic measures.

In an interview with a local radio station, ruling Democratic Party lawmaker Sul Hoon said now is not yet the time to invoke the order, although it may be necessary if the virus outbreak worsens, adding that he hopes the situation will not go that far.

Rep. Park Jie-won of a newly merged opposition party wrote on Facebook that President Moon and his administration must employ all means to overcome COVID-19 and defend the crumbling domestic economy, including possibly activating the emergency order.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >