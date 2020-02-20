Lawmakers Urge Moon to Consider Invoking Emergency Fiscal Order

Photo : YONHAP News

Some lawmakers have urged President Moon Jae-in to consider invoking the Emergency Fiscal and Economic Order as the domestic economy is reeling from the coronavirus outbreak.The South Korean Constitution states the president can activate this order at a time of natural disaster, a serious internal or external event or a financial crisis when urgent measures are necessary and there's no time to wait for parliament to assemble.Under such conditions, the president can exercise the right to give legally valid orders for the necessary minimum fiscal and economic measures.In an interview with a local radio station, ruling Democratic Party lawmaker Sul Hoon said now is not yet the time to invoke the order, although it may be necessary if the virus outbreak worsens, adding that he hopes the situation will not go that far.Rep. Park Jie-won of a newly merged opposition party wrote on Facebook that President Moon and his administration must employ all means to overcome COVID-19 and defend the crumbling domestic economy, including possibly activating the emergency order.