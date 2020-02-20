Prosecution Launches Task Force to Deal with Virus-Related Crimes

Photo : KBS News

The prosecution has launched special task forces to deal with illegal activities that could impede nationwide efforts to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office said on Monday that the so-called case response team and its sub-units will be tasked with health-related crimes, including the hoarding of medical goods in great demand. They will also keep an eye on those spreading fake news regarding the contagious disease as well as illegal political or social gatherings that could facilitate spreading of the virus.Under related laws, refusing, obstructing or avoiding epidemiological surveys or making verbal or written lies about related issues will be punishable by up to two years in prison and 20 million won in fines.Those who refuse to comply with authorities’ advice over quarantine, hospitalization, and treatment could also face fines of up to three million won.