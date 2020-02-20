BTS Poised to Top 2 Major Global Album Charts

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: K-Pop sensation BTS is poised to, yet again, write a new chapter in K-Pop history as its latest album “Map of the Soul: 7” is expected to top the Billboard 200 Chart and Britain’s Official Albums Chart.Our Bae Joo-yon has more.Report: Billboard said in a preliminary announcement on Monday that BTS is on course for its fourth Number One album on the Billboard 200, as industry forecasters expect “Map of the Soul: 7” to enter atop next week’s tally.The American music magazine said the group’s latest album, which was released last Friday, could earn 300-thousand equivalent album units in the U.S. during the week ending this Thursday, with most of that sum driven by album sales.The report noted that the South Korean act topped the Billboard 200 with its last three charting albums: “Map of the Soul: Persona,” “Love Yourself: Answer” and “Love Yourself: Tear.”Meanwhile, Britain’s Official Charts also predicted on Monday that BTS is on track for their second UK Number One with the same album.Official Charts said that “the K-pop band’s seventh studio album tops the UK’s midweek Official Albums Chart Update, outselling its three nearest competitors combined.” It added that “Map Of The Soul: 7” is the best-selling album of the week so far on CD and download formats.BTS made UK chart history last April when it became the first K-pop act to score a UK Number One album with “Map Of The Soul: Persona.”The top ten for the March 7-dated Billboard 200 chart, where “Map of the Soul: 7” is likely to debut at Number One, is scheduled to be revealed on Billboard’s website on Sunday.The UK’s Official Albums Chart will be revealed on Friday.Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.