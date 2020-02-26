South Korean PM Vows All-Out Efforts in Tackling COVID-19

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's prime minister vowed Wednesday to mobilize all available resources to contain the fast spread of the new coronavirus in a timely manner.Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun made the remarks at the city hall in the hard-hit southeastern city of Daegu, where he has been staying since Tuesday as the head of the central disaster and safety countermeasures headquarters.He said the government is doing its best to implement intensified quarantine measures in Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province, focusing on curbing the spread within four weeks.Noting that this week will be a crucial point for the government's fight against the virus, he stressed the importance of cooperation among central and local governments and civilians.The prime minister also recognized many doctors and nurses who volunteered from across the country to help treat citizens in Daegu and the adjacent areas. However, he called for more assistance from the medical community, pointing to a continuous increase of patients in the regions.