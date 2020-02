Photo : YONHAP News

Japan will ban the entry of foreigners who have been to South Korea's virus-stricken regions of Daegu and Cheongdo.According to Japan's Kyodo News on Wednesday, the decision was made during a meeting of officials led by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.Foreigners subject to the ban will be those who have visited Daegu and Cheongdo less than two weeks before applying for entry to Japan.The ban is expected to be enforced starting Thursday at 12 a.m.It is the first time Tokyo has decided to impose an entry ban on foreigners from regions affected by COVID-19 outside of China's provinces of Hubei and Zhejiang. Japan's Foreign Ministry earlier raised its travel alert to Daegu and Cheongdo, advising people to avoid unnecessary travel to the two regions.