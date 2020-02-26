Menu Content

Politics

National Assembly Passes Bills Aimed at Tackling COVID-19 Outbreak

Write: 2020-02-26 17:40:01Update: 2020-02-26 19:06:04

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly on Wednesday passed three bills aimed at tackling the coronavirus outbreak.

The bills related with infectious disease control and prevention, disinfection and medical treatment, were passed during a plenary session hours after they were approved by the parliamentary legislation and judiciary committee. 

They aim to provide protective masks to children and seniors during an epidemic and allow the health minister to ban exports of face masks and hand sanitizers for a specific period of time to prevent a supply shortage and price-rigging. 

Epidemiological experts under the Health Ministry will be expanded from the current 30 to 100, and the ministry will require medical personnel to check a patient's overseas travel history when prescribing medicine. 

The National Assembly was forced to shut down for two days from Monday after a confirmed patient was found to have attended a forum there last week. The event was  attended by several representatives from the main opposition United Future Party.
