US Military Restricts Travel to S. Korea over COVID-19

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. Indo-Pacific Military Command has restricted all nonessential travel to South Korea over concerns about the novel coronavirus.The command said on Wednesday on its social network pages that it will restrict all nonessential travel to South Korea to reduce risks associated with COVID-19, in line with the travel health notice by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).It added that the travel restriction is effective immediately and applies to all military, civilians and contractors under U.S. Indo-Pacific command authority.The notice came after a soldier with U.S. Forces Korea tested positive for the virus amid a surge in the number of cases in the country.The U.S. CDC raised its travel health advisory for South Korea to Level 3 on Monday, warning that U.S. citizens should avoid all nonessential travel to the country due to the spread of the coronavirus.