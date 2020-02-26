S. Korea's Top Diplomat, UK Health Secretary Discuss Cooperation on COVID-19

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha has held talks with Britain's health secretary in London and discussed joint efforts to fight the novel coronavirus.The Foreign Ministry in Seoul said on Thursday that in the meeting with British Health Secretary Matt Hancock on Wednesday, Kang explained Seoul's enhanced efforts to contain the disease.Minister Kang reportedly proposed that the two nations closely share information on the COVID-19 situation and continue consultation.Hancock assessed the Seoul government's all-out efforts to ride out the outbreak, while expressing concern about the spread of the deadly virus in his country and across Europe.The British secretary hoped that his country will continue cooperation with South Korea, which has advanced medical and quarantine systems.