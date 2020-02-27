Passengers on US-Bound Flights from S. Korea Subject to Mandatory Health Checks

Photo : YONHAP News

Starting Thursday, travelers heading to the United States from South Korea will not be allowed to board their flights if their temperature exceeds 38 degrees Celsius or they show other symptoms during coronavirus health screenings.According to the South Korean Embassy in Washington on Tuesday, the U.S. Transportation Security Administration(TSA) will require all airlines operating U.S.-bound flights from South Korea and northern Italy to conduct pre-boarding temperature and health checks.Passengers will also be asked whether they have been to a medical facility in virus-stricken regions in the two countries or have come into contact with a coronavirus patient within the past 14 days.The new rules will be enforced starting with flights departing after 11:00 a.m. Thursday, Korea time.South Korea's two flagship carriers, Korean Air and Asiana Airlines, have already begun temperature checks on their passengers with 37-point-five degrees Celsius as the limit.