FM Kang Dismisses Criticism over Strengthened Entry Restrictions on S. Koreans

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha has refuted criticism against the government over strengthened quarantine measures placed on South Koreans by scores of countries amid the COVID-19 outbreak.Kang told the National Assembly Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee on Wednesday that tougher entry procedures or bans recently put on arrivals from South Korea were “crude measures” by countries that lack sufficient quarantine capabilities.She said the government was continuing diplomatic discussions with those countries so businesspeople and other South Koreans that need to visit them will be able to do so.Her remarks came in response to an accusation made by Representative Chung Jin-suk of the main opposition United Future Party, who said the foreign ministry was doing nothing about the entry restrictions and South Korea's "tarnished image" and "dignity."The minister denied South Korea's image had been tarnished or that it was being shunned as evidenced by discussions she had with her counterparts from foreign governments.According to Kang, they attributed the restrictions to their own countries' poor quarantine systems and have no problem with the friendship they have with South Korea. The minister added that the countries hope the situation will normalize soon so the measures can be lifted.