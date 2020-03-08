S. Korea's Ruling Bloc to Consider Expanding Supplementary Budget

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's ruling bloc has decided to consider expanding the supplementary budget aimed at fighting the outbreak of the novel coronavirus and minimizing its economic fallout.Former Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon, who is leading the ruling Democratic Party's election strategy committee, unveiled the decision on Wednesday after a meeting of top officials of the government, presidential office and ruling party at the National Assembly.Lee told reporters that the supplementary budget is likely to be expanded and that the number of programs subject to state support from the budget is expected to increase.He added that the government may announce and implement a set of measures next week to support small businesses, travel and airline industries hit hard by the COVID-19 outbreak.Lee said that the ruling bloc has decided to reflect the planned measures in the supplementary budget, adding it plans to secure parliamentary passage of the bill by early next week.The government proposed an eleven-point-seven trillion won extra budget last week and parliament has been reviewing it.