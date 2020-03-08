People's Party Chairman Refuses to Merge with UFP Satellite Party

Photo : YONHAP News

People’s Party Chairman Ahn Cheol-soo has made clear he has no intention to integrate with the Future Korea Party(FKP), the satellite party of the main opposition United Future Party.The People’s Party conveyed Ahn’s stance in a message to reporters on Wednesday, quoting Ahn as saying that he will continue on the path toward practical moderate politics.The move came a day after FKP Chairman Han Sun-kyo proposed the integration during a media interview and revealed his intention to travel to Daegu in two days to meet with Ahn.In the interview, Han had said his party and the People’s Party should unite given that the great objective of the upcoming general elections is to stop what he called the incompetence and tyranny of the Moon Jae-in government.The People’s Party quoted Ahn as saying that he is not at liberty to meet with anyone for political purposes as he’s currently volunteering in medical work in Daegu, stressing that he won’t meet Han even if he comes to the city.