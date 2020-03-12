KOSPI Plunges for 4th Day in Row

The South Korean stock market plunged once again on Monday amid fears over the economic impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) shed 56-point-58 points, or three-point-19 percent to close at one-thousand-714-point-86.
It is the fourth consecutive trading day the main bourse headed south, all over two-point-seven percent. The latest drop came even after the Financial Services Commission(FSC)’s decision to ban short-selling on all listed shares for six months took effect early in the day.
Foreigners dumped local stocks for eight days in a row, selling a net share of 680-point-three billion won, while institutions sold 340-point-eight billion won. Individual investors snapped up 926-point-four billion won.
The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also fell, losing 19-point-49 points, or three-point-72 percent, to close at 504-point-51 points.
On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened six-point-seven won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-226 won.