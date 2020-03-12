BOK Cuts Key Rate by 0.5%p to 0.75%

Photo : YONHAP News

The Bank of Korea(BOK) slashed its key interest rate by a half of a percentage point to deal with the economic ramifications of the novel coronavirus pandemic.The central bank held an emergency monetary committee meeting on Monday and cut the policy rate to zero-point-75 percent from one-point-25 percent. It is the first time the nation’s benchmark rate dipped below one percent.The move came after the U.S. Federal Reserve cut its benchmark interest rate by a full percentage point to a range of zero to zero-point-25 percent on Sunday, making its second emergency rate cut in less than two weeks to help the United States deal with fast-spreading virus.A BOK emergency meeting aimed at a rate cut was arranged only twice previously. The last one was following the September 11, 2001 terrorist attack on the U.S., when the bank cut the rate by zero-point-five percent. It also slashed the key rate to zero-point-75 percent in October of 2008 amid the global financial crisis.