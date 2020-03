Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly approved an eleven-point-seven trillion-won extra budget on Tuesday to help contain the novel coronavirus and cope with the economic fallout from the outbreak.The parliament held a plenary session to pass the supplementary budget bill 12 days after the government submitted it to the assembly.The overall size of the budget was unchanged from the original proposal but details have been adjusted.Lawmakers cut some expenditures unrelated to the pandemic and instead increased funding for the hard-hit southeastern city of Daegu and neighboring North Gyeongsang Province by more than one trillion won to two-point-four trillion won.The budget for struggling small businesses, self-employed people and low-income households increased by more than two trillion won.