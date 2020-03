Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has reported 93 new COVID-19 cases.The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC) on Wednesday tallied the cumulative figure of cases at eight-thousand-413 as of 12 a.m., including the latest from the past 24 hours.It marks the fourth consecutive day the daily number of new diagnoses in the country was lower than 100, following 84 on Tuesday, 74 on Monday and 76 on Sunday.Of the new cases, Daegu reported 46 and North Gyeongsang Province nine.Gyeonggi Province added 15 cases, while Seoul and Incheon reported five and one, respectively.The virus-related death toll nationwide rose to 84, while the number of those fully recovering from the disease reached one-thousand-540.