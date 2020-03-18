S. Korea to Provide Financial Aid to Travelers from Europe During Mandatory Quarantine

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government will provide financial support to travelers from Europe without COVID-19 symptoms who will be required to go into quarantine for two weeks upon arrival in the country starting Sunday.The central disaster relief headquarters said on Friday the government will offer 455-thousand won to Koreans living in single-person households and 775-thousand won to those in two-person households, when they are quarantined for more than two weeks.One million won will be given to three-person households and one-point-23 million won to four-person households.When Koreans are quarantined for less than 14 days, they will receive a certain amount per day depending on their household size.For foreigners, each person will receive the same amount as Koreans in a single-person household.If any violate the quarantine rules, they will be subject to punishment under South Korean law, regardless of their nationality.Seoul will also secure at least 800 units at state facilities to accommodate those who have no place to go during the self-quarantine period.The government earlier announced it would conduct COVID-19 testing on all travelers from Europe and require those without symptoms to go under a 14-day quarantine as part of efforts to prevent overseas entry of the virus.