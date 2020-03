Photo : KBS News

The two-day candidate registration period for the April 15 general elections began on Thursday.The National Election Commission(NEC) will accept applications from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday and Friday at its local offices nationwide.Candidate registration for the by-elections scheduled for the same day as the general elections will also proceed during the two-day period.Registered candidates will be allowed to kick off full-pledged campaigning from April 2, when the official 13-day campaign period begins.The NEC will make public candidates' assets, military service records, criminal records, academic career and tax payments on its website until election day.