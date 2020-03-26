Consumer Sentiment in S. Korea Plunges to Decade-Low amid Coronavirus Concerns

Photo : YONHAP News

Consumer sentiment in South Korea plunged to a decade-low amid rising concerns over the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.According to the latest data from the Bank of Korea(BOK) on Friday, the Composite Consumer Sentiment Index(CCSI) came to 78-point-four in March, down 18-point-five points compared to last month.It is the lowest since 72-point-eight recorded in March 2009, following the 2008 global financial crisis. The monthly drop is the biggest since the central bank began measuring the index in July 2008.The BOK said the global pandemic has worsened indices indicating the state of the domestic economy, as well as the financial situation of households.A subindex measuring people's sentiment toward current economic conditions tumbled 28 points to 38, also the lowest since March 2009.