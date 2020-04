Photo : YONHAP News

The postponed Tokyo Olympics will take place from July 23 to August 8 next year.According to NHK and other Japanese media, the decision was made on Monday during a teleconference among International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike and Minister for the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games Hashimoto Seiko.Under the agreement, the opening ceremony will take place on July 23, 2021, almost exactly one year after the Games were due to start. The Paralympic Games will start on August 24.Last week, the IOC and Japanese organizers postponed the Olympics until 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.