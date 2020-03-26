S. Korea's College Entrance Exam Postponed until Dec. 3

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has decided to postpone this year’s college entrance exam, as well as college admission dates, as the new school year will start next Thursday through online lessons.Education Minister Yoo Eun-hae announced on Tuesday that the College Scholastic Ability Test(CSAT) required for university entrance will be postponed by two weeks to December 3. The deadline for drawing up scholastic records will also be moved from August 31 to September 16.The Education Ministry said the latest steps were taken to secure enough time for test-takers to prepare for the exam and to create conditions for high schools to smoothly carry out educational administration.Students will be notified of their CSAT scores on December 23.This marks the fifth time the exam has been postponed since its inception in 1993.