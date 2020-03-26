Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Domestic

S. Korea's College Entrance Exam Postponed until Dec. 3

Write: 2020-03-31 14:45:20Update: 2020-03-31 15:31:38

S. Korea's College Entrance Exam Postponed until Dec. 3

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has decided to postpone this year’s college entrance exam, as well as college admission dates, as the new school year will start next Thursday through online lessons.

Education Minister Yoo Eun-hae announced on Tuesday that the College Scholastic Ability Test(CSAT) required for university entrance will be postponed by two weeks to December 3. The deadline for drawing up scholastic records will also be moved from August 31 to September 16. 

The Education Ministry said the latest steps were taken to secure enough time for test-takers to prepare for the exam and to create conditions for high schools to smoothly carry out educational administration. 

Students will be notified of their CSAT scores on December 23. 

This marks the fifth time the exam has been postponed since its inception in 1993.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >