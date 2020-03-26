Uijeongbu Hospital Plans Lockdown after Reporting 9 Coronavirus Cases

Photo : YONHAP News

A major hospital in the city of Uijeongbu, just north of Seoul, plans to lock down all its facilities after confirming coronavirus infections among some its staff and patients.The Catholic University of Korea St. Mary’s Hospital located in northeastern Gyeonggi Province announced on Tuesday a lockdown plan aimed at containing the virus and preventing further infections.The hospital will shut its doors and halt all out-patient services from Wednesday.Around 500 people are currently hospitalized there and will remain for treatment.Officials said testing for COVID-19 would be conducted on all administrative and medical staff, existing patients and their guardians by Friday.Since Sunday, a total of nine people related with the hospital, including patients, caregivers and a nurse, have been diagnosed with the disease. One of them, a man in his 70s, died on Monday.