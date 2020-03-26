Korean Air Suspends Incheon-Washington Flights

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's flagship carrier Korean Air is suspending flights between Incheon and Washington D.C. from April 13 through May 31 due to the impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic.Korean Air officials announced the decision on Tuesday, saying that flights connecting the two cities will continue to operate three times a week until April 12 before the temporary suspension.Other American cities subject to the same suspension include Boston, Dallas, Seattle, Las Vegas and Honolulu. In Canada, flights to Toronto and Vancouver will be suspended.Meanwhile, Korean Air flights to Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Chicago and Atlanta will continue.The airline said that they made the decision in light of various factors including declines in demand for travel amid an increase in U.S. states ordering incoming travelers to self-quarantine to contain the spread of COVID-19.