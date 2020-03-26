Official Campaign Period for General Elections to Begin Thurs.

Photo : KBS News

The official campaign period for the April 15 general elections will begin on Thursday.The National Election Commission(NEC) said during the campaign period, which will run through April 14, candidates, their spouses and key campaign office members will be allowed to stump in public places wearing sashes, labels and other accessories.Candidates and campaign office members will be allowed to engage in campaign activities using the Internet or text messages on the day of the elections.Candidates can put up posters at venues designated by the NEC and send leaflets to households once they get permission.Candidates can also make TV or radio speeches once or twice on each medium with each appearance limited to ten minutes.Parties and candidates are also allowed to put up campaign ads on media websites.