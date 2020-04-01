FM Kang, Ambassadors Discuss Cooperation with Latin America Amid Pandemic

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and South Korea’s top diplomatic envoys in South and Central America held discussion on public safety and regional cooperation amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.According to the Foreign Ministry, during a teleconference on Thursday, ambassadors in several Latin countries, including Mexico, Bolivia, Brazil and Argentina, briefed the minister on the situation in their respective regions with regard to the fast spreading infectious disease.They shared how their embassies are protecting Korean nationals and in what ways South Korea can work with their host countries to combat COVID-19.Some of the potential areas of cooperation that were mentioned include the provision of medical goods such as diagnostic test kits, as well as knowledge and technology sharing regarding self-quarantine apps.Minister Kang urged the envoys to do their best to protect South Koreans under their watch and minimize any inconveniences local quarantine measures may cause them by closely communicating with local governments.