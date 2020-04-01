N. Korea to Keep Emergency Quarantine System until Pandemic Ends

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea says it will maintain a national emergency quarantine system until the COVID-19 pandemic comes to an end.The North’s state-run Korean Central Broadcasting Station said Friday that the North will keep the emergency quarantine system in place until the pandemic completely disappears around the globe.The report said the decision came during a recent meeting on quarantine measures during which participants underlined the need to boost quarantine efforts.The report also revealed that some 500 people have been sequestered to contain the spread of COVID-19.Given that the North revealed last Friday that some two-thousand-280 people are in quarantine, some one-thousand-780 people are estimated to have been released from quarantine the past week.Meanwhile, the North has maintained that it has no confirmed cases of COVID-19.