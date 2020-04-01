UN Grants Sanctions Exemption on Relief Supplies to N. Korea from Irish NGO

Photo : YONHAP News

The United Nations has granted a sanctions exemption on humanitarian aid to North Korea requested by the Irish relief organization Concern Worldwide.The UN Security Council's North Korea sanctions committee approved the exemption for over 224-thousand euros worth of supplies that includes milking machines, pumps, thrashers and pipes to be used for greenhouse renovation.The aid package will assist in improving nutrition, hygiene and water quality for North Korean residents.Related funding was put together by the Irish Foreign Ministry, the European Union and the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency or SIDA.The exemption of sanctions is valid until October 1.Concern Worldwide, established in Ireland in 1968, has been carrying out North Korea aid projects since 1998 with a focus on drinking water and agricultural technology.