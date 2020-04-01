KOSPI Gains 3.85% on Mon.

Photo : YONHAP News

Stocks in South Korea jumped nearly four percent on Monday on strong institutional buying.The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) gained 66-point-44 points, or three-point-85 percent, on Monday. It ended the day at one-thousand-791-point-88.Institutions snapped up a net share of over one-trillion won, more than offsetting sellings by foreigners and local individuals that stood at 202-point-two billion won and 845-point-one billion won, respectively.Last Friday, U.S. Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 360-point-91 points, or one-point-69 percent, closing at 21-thousand-052-point-53 points on a dismal U.S. monthly job report, but its futures rose zero-point-nine percent on Sunday, suggesting a modest advance on Monday.The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also rose, gaining 24-point-20 points, or four-point-22 percent, to close at 597-point-21.On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened one-point-six won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-229-point-three won.