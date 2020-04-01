PM Chung Inspects Local Firms' Responses to Social Distancing Guidelines

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun inspected a large discount store chain in Seoul to gauge how local companies are following through with the government’s social distancing guidelines after the rules were extended for two more weeks.Chung visited Emart’s headquarters and regional branch, both in the Seongdong District, and was briefed by the company’s officials on measures taken to ensure employees keep a safe distance from one another and from customers to avoid contracting COVID-19.The prime minister addressed some of the challenges businesses are facing due to the social distancing rules, but emphasized that observing them will be less costly than the possible negative outcomes of an eased policy.Chung said although the situation in Daegu and the surrounding North Gyeongsang Province are improving, the government cannot let its guard down given there are still a considerable number of infections in the Seoul metropolitan area involving arrivals from overseas.Citing social distancing as the path to victory over the coronavirus and a “standard procedure” to contain the outbreak, Chung said the government is trying to win the fight against COVID-19 so the public can return to normal life as soon as possible.