Photo : YONHAP News

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has declared a state of emergency for Tokyo and six other major prefectures amid a spike in novel coronavirus cases in the country.The declaration that was made on Tuesday during a government task force meeting on COVID-19 also affects Kanagawa, Saitama and Chiba as well as Osaka, Hyogo and Fukuoka.Under the measure that will remain in effect through May 6, governors in the respective regions will be able to take stronger preventive measures to curb further spread of COVID-19. However, they won't have the power to override laws and punish those not complying with orders.As of Monday, Japan has reported over three-thousand-900 cases and at least 80 related deaths.