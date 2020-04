Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un reportedly oversaw a mortar firing drill ahead of a major meeting of the country's rubber-stamp parliament.The North's official Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) said on Friday that Kim observed the drill of mortar sub-units of the Korean People's Army.The report said the exercise was aimed at judging the combat abilities of artillerymen and assessing the power of light guns and heavy weapons, adding that Kim expressed "great satisfaction."The KCNA did not mention when the drill was held, but it's likely to have taken place on Thursday as North Korean media usually reports Kim's activity a day after it happens.The drill comes ahead of the Supreme People's Assembly, which is set to hold its annual meeting on Friday.