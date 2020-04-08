S. Korean Firms Send Coronavirus Test Kits to US

Photo : YONHAP News

Two South Korean companies exported their coronavirus test kits to the United States on Wednesday after obtaining preliminary approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration late last month.The shipment came about three weeks after U.S. President Donald Trump requested South Korea's assistance with medical equipment during his phone call with President Moon Jae-in.The Foreign Ministry in Seoul said that a U.S. cargo flight departed for the U.S. at 3 a.m. Wednesday carrying the test kits.The medical equipment will be airlifted to Kentucky on a U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency cargo flight. The shipment will be handed over to and paid for by the U.S. federal government.The kits which have the capacity for 600-thousand tests are worth eight-point-two million dollars.Another company that secured interim approval from the FDA already sent a package of kits on Friday. The three-point-two million dollars worth of kits that can conduct up to 150-thousand tests will be sold through a local retailer in the U.S.