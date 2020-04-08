DP Highlights COVID-19 Crisis, 'Candlelight Revolution' in Urging Public to Vote

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) urged the South Korean people to vote in Wednesday's general elections, noting that the outcome will determine how the country will overcome the COVID-19 crisis and complete the "candlelight revolution."At a meeting with party officials on Wednesday, DP floor leader Lee In-young said the election results will decide the future of the country that has been setting a good example in its fight against the global pandemic.Lee said his party will exert all-out efforts to ensure that the country sets an example in overcoming the economic crisis, similar to how it did in its quarantine efforts.DP Secretary General Yun Ho-jung said Wednesday's election outcome will determine whether the century-old revolution for democracy, which entered its final stage with the 2017 candlelight rallies, will end in victory or incompletion.