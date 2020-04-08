Main Opposition UFP, Satellite FKP Discuss N. Korea's Missile Firings

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition United Future Party(UFP) and its satellite Future Korea Party(FKP) held a meeting on Wednesday to discuss North Korea's firing of cruise missiles and operation of fighter jets the previous day.UFP Chair Hwang Kyo-ahn expressed concerns on how far the Moon Jae-in administration is willing to go in tolerating the North's provocations.Hwang urged the administration to issue a stern warning to prevent a repeat of such hostilities.FKP leader Won Yoo-chul questioned whether there was a political motive behind the Defense Ministry announcing the missile firings seven hours afterwards and the National Security Council(NSC) not holding a meeting one day ahead of the general elections.Won added that he is deeply concerned about the state of national security during the remaining two years of the Moon administration.North Korean defector-turned-politician Tae Ku-min, who is running for a seat in Seoul's Gangnam district, said the latest firings are likely evidence of the North's continued mass production of nuclear warheads and ballistic missiles.