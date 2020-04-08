PM Calls for Thorough Administration of Voting, Ballot Counting to Avoid Controversy

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun called for a thorough administration of voting and ballot counting for the April 15 general elections, to avoid any controversy over fairness.Chung made the call on a visit to the central voting and ballot counting situation room set up at the government complex in Sejong City.The situation room is operating in cooperation with its local counterparts, the National Election Commission(NEC), the police and the state fire agency.Stressing that fairness and safety are priority in elections, the prime minister urged officials to stay vigilant so that they can promptly respond to any emergency involving blackouts, fires, or communication disruptions.Chung expressed great pride in the country's guaranteeing of the public's voting rights, including that of those in self-quarantine, despite the ongoing fight against the novel coronavirus.