President Moon Jae-in's former spokesperson Ko Min-jung beat former Seoul mayor Oh Se-hoon in Seoul's Gwangjin-B district, one of the most contested electorates in Wednesday's general elections.Ko of the ruling Democratic Party(DP) defeated Oh of the main opposition United Future Party(UFP), winning 50-point-three percent of votes.After a neck and neck race that continued until the early hours of Thursday, Ko pledged to work towards abolishing old politics and turning the National Assembly into one focused on improving people's livelihoods.A former announcer for KBS, Ko served as presidential spokesperson last year before receiving priority nomination for candidacy without going through a primary.