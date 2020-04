Photo : YONHAP News

The government of Jeju Island has delivered face masks to residents on nearby islands using drones in cooperation with a private firm.On Thursday, 12-hundred masks were sent to residents on the islands of Gapa, Mara and Biyang, where there are no pharmacies or post offices to purchase masks distributed through official public channels.The drone delivery was a collaboration between the Jeju Special Self-Governing Province and Doosan Mobility Innovation.A total of 15-thousand masks will be shipped this way to Jeju's three surrounding islands, enough for the 490 or so residents to use for three months, presuming they are using two masks per week.The Jeju government conducted test flights of the hydrogen fuel cell drone earlier this month.