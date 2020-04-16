Menu Content

Screen Daily: 'Peninsula,' 5 Other Korean Films Have Shot at Cannes 2020 Screenings

Write: 2020-04-17 18:04:09Update: 2020-04-17 18:38:28

Photo : YONHAP News

A British media outlet that covers the film industry says half a dozen South Korean films have a strong chance of being invited to Cannes 2020. 

Screen Daily on Thursday picked regional candidates to be screened at the Cannes Film Festival among newly made films worldwide. 

Yeon Sang-ho’s “Peninsula,” a sequel to the zombie flick “Train to Busan,” was among six South Korean films the outlet anticipated would get a bigger than usual spotlight following the success of Bong Joon-ho’s “Parasite," which won the Palme d'Or at last year's festival in Cannes.

The others that drew attention were Byun Sung-hyun’s “Kingmaker,” Hong Won-chan’s “Deliver Us From Evil,” Im Sang-soo’s “Haengbokeui Nararo,” as well as Lee Joon-ik’s “A Book of Fish” and Ryoo Seung-wan’s “Mogadishu.”

It is unclear, however, whether the French film festival will be held this year amid the COVID-19 outbreak. 

The pandemic pushed back the opening of the event from next month to late June or early July, but another postponement is likely inevitable.
