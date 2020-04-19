US Lawmakers Introduce Bill to Hold China Accountable for COVID-19 Pandemic

Photo : YONHAP News

Two U.S. Senators have proposed a bill to enable Americans to hold China legally accountable for the COVID-19 pandemic.According to U.S. and other foreign media outlets, two Republican congressmen, Ron Wright of Texas and Chris Smith of New Jersey, introduced House Resolution 6524.Under the bill, China and any other country “which intentionally misleads” the World Health Organization” are deprived of sovereign immunity guaranteed under international laws and can face suits from U.S. citizens and governments.The lawmakers cited the deaths, pain, suffering and economic crisis that have resulted from what they called China’s “intentional misrepresentations” to the WHO regarding the novel coronavirus.The bill bears a resemblance to the Justice Against Sponsors of Terrorism Act, under which bereaved families of victims of the September 11, 2011 terrorist attacks on the U.S. pursued legal actions against the Saudi Arabian government.